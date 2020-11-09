Buni: I’ll not be distracted with resignation threats

The Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has said he would not be distracted from the Committee on resignation calls.

Buni said this on Monday in Abuja, while receiving a grass root politician from Adamawa State, Abdurrahman Buba Kwaccham, who defected from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Governor Buni said the committee will not renege on its mandate.

It would be recalled that some members of the APC had issued threats against the Buni, insisting he must organise a national convention not later than December, 2020.

But speaking to his audience, Buni said: “The committee’s goals, which include reconciling and bringing back some aggrieved party members back on board, are on track and speak volumes for themselves. So the committee doesn’t need to join issues with any group, or individual.”

He said he is now focused on next assignment given to him along with two other governors, Sani Bello of Niger State, and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, to conduct a Convention, where a new set of leaders would be selected from states and national level.

Speaking earlier, Kwaccham, who said he was attracted back to the party by some elders from his state, commended the Yobe State governor for his reconciliation effort and what he described as politics of inclusiveness.

Like this: Like Loading...