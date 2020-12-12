Buni inaugurates APC chairmen, states’ caretaker c’ttees

Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday inaugurated the chairmen state Caretaker Committees. Buni, represented by the secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, also reminded the chairmen state Caretaker Committee of the need to amend the party’s constitution.

He said: “At this particular difficult period in the formative life of our great party, I want to, on behalf of all our leaders, and in particular, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, thank you, individually and collectively, most sincerely for this remarkable selfless disposition. “Your sacrifice is a challenge to all of us to ensure that every necessary decision required to strengthen the structures of our Party are taken and our Party’s electoral advantages are fully restored.”

