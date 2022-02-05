News

Buni is the ‘Pini Zahavi’ of Politics – Fanwo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Buni is the ‘Pini Zahavi’ of Politics – Fanwo

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has described the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni as the political Pini Zahavi of Nigeria.
He stated this in Abuja while fielding questions from reporters, commending the CECPC Chairman for stabilizing and boosting the strength of the APC. Pini Zahavi is renowned around the world for executing big football transfers.
According to him, the party was caught in a big leadership storm before Buni stepped into the boat.
He said, “You would recall how we were almost consumed in the dangerous interests attrition in the party before NEC decided to set up the Committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

“Today, we can count our blessings under the leadership of the CECPC. Buni was able to stabilize the party and ensured peace. He also carried out membership registration and revalidation drive which raised our membership to 41 million members, making the APC the largest party in Africa.

“Gov. Buni was also able to conduct successful congresses at the Ward, Local Government and State levels. He also set up a Reconciliation Committee led by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to listen to grievances within the party and bring members together ahead of the 2023 poll.
“A few days ago, the report of the Reconciliation Committee was submitted as part of the events leading to the National Convention of the party”.

He also commended the Mai Mala Buni led CECPC for inaugurating the State Chairmen of the party at a well attended event at the National Secretariat, saying it is no surprise that the Chairmen poured encomiums on Governor Buni and Governor Yahaya Bello.

“I listened to the speech of the Forum of State Chairmen of our dear party and I am glad they commended Governor Buni for stabilizing and growing the party. They also saluted the immense contributions of the Governor of Kogi State, Alh. Yahaya Bello for being a strong pillar for the party.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is a passionate party leader who has led many campaigns to ensure victory for the party. We can’t forget in a hurry his roles in the Governorship elections in Ondo and Ekiti States. He also deployed the media optimally to bring in millions young people and women into the party”.

Fanwo expressed optimism that the CECPC will organize a hugely successful National Convention.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zanzibar’s Vice President dies after suffering COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Zanzibar’s first vice president, Seif Sharif Hamad, who led the island’s opposition for three decades, died Wednesday, the president said, after he had been hospitalised for over three weeks with coronavirus. Tanzania and its semi-autonomous island Zanzibar have played down the threat of the virus, which President John Magufuli claims has been fended off […]
News

#EndSARS: Army pleads with protesters to comply with Oyetola’s curfew directive

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

A group of soldiers from Ede Barracks, Osun State, has admonished #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, the state capital, to comply with government’s directive on 24-hour curfew imposed on the state.     The protesters defied the curfew imposed by the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as they trooped out to continue their agitation. The State government had […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Mercenaries vow not to return to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amidst renewed clamour by some Nigerians on the Federal Government to re-engage foreign mercenaries in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, the foreign military contractors earlier engaged by Nigeria have vowed never to return to the country. Following the recent massacre of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica