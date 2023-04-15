News

Buni Reacts As Boko Haram Kills Buni Gari Youths

The Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni has strongly condemned the killings of defenseless youths in Buni Gari Local Government Area of the state by Boko Haram Terrorists.

Buni in a statement issued by his media aide, Mamman Mohammed expressed shock and sadness over the terrible murder he described as unfortunate.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the victims were attacked and killed in an ambush while searching for their missing brother near the border of Yobe and Borno states.

Speaking on the matter, the Governor expressed his dismay that some people could perpetrate such heinous acts during the holy month of Ramadan when others seek forgiveness and mercy from Allah.

He emphasized that it is barbaric and unjustifiable to ambush and kill innocent people without provocation.

He also reiterated his commitment to collaborating with security agencies to ensure that there is no room for such atrocities in the state.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the slain youths and admit them into paradise. 

He charged security operatives to comb the area and flush out the perpetrators, while urging the people to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their communities.

