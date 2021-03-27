Buni welcomes Ex-COAS, Ihejirika, to APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has received into the party former the Chief of Army Staff, Retired Gen. Azubike Ihejirika.

Buni, who received him yesterday in his private office in Abuja, said his joining the party would boost the fortunes of it in the South East and Abia State. Ihejirika, who was appointed Chief of Army Staff by former President Goodluck Jonathan, recently registered for APC. The Director General, Press and Media for the Yobe State governor, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement after the meeting of Buni and Ihejirika, said, “Yobe State governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, today received the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen. Oyeabo Azubike Ihejirika, to the party.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by the Jigawa State Governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact committee Alh. Abubakar Badaru and Farouk Adamu Aliyu. ‘‘Buni said “the coming of Ihejirika will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia State and the South East generally.” He quoted Buni as saying, “This is a great moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South East closer to the centre. “We look forward to more of APC presence in the South East.”

