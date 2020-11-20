Buni: Why APC is embarking on membership registration

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has adduced reasons for the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

One of the reasons given by the Chairman is that many of the defectors into the party have not been registered. Another reason given by Mai Mala Buni is that lack of membership registration has been source of conflicts and crisis in the party, just as he said that those that left the party were still having their names in the register of the party.

Further, the Committee chairman said in a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja that the Committee believed that membership would help the party to continue winning elections at the federal and state levels.

He said: “In our interactions with stakeholders across the country, the need to update and standardise our membership registration has become a recurring decimal. For obvious reasons, we are not surprised that many stakeholders are of the view that the inability of our party to put in place a working structure for continuous membership register updates and new membership drive is a major factor in some of the conflicts that have caused our party major losses in multiple states and in a number of elections.

“Since the 2014 postmerger membership registration and the inconclusive registration updates of 2017, our party has not been able to produce a comprehensive membership register. During the last five years since our party emerged as the governing party, we have lost members due to either death or defection.

We have also received many new members into our party. In all cases, our membership register does not currently reflect these changes. This laxity and the challenging consequences have brought into focus the imperative for our party to immediately embark on this exercise.

“Towards achieving this, we have engaged with our party leaders across the country. We have briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the imperative for this exercise as a major pillar for sustainable political harmony and a precursor to developing the capacity to continue to deliver political victories for our party for many years to come.” Buni also assured party members of the Committee’s commitment to its mandate, as he said,” As a commit-

