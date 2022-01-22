News

Buni Will Leave APC Stronger and Better — Akpanudoedehe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge from its present challenges stronger and better. This was the submission of the National Secretary of the Party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe who added that the Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the upcoming National Convention of the party slated for February 26th is one that every member will be proud of.
Senator Akpanudoedehe highlighted that judging from where the APC was when the CECPC was put in place by President Buhari, it is evident that “substantially, the party has been transformed from having 19 governors to 22 and majority of National Assembly members.
‘’The party embarked on a hugely successful membership registration exercise that recorded over 41 million members thereby making the APC the largest political party in Africa.
“Subsequently, the party embarked on successful ward, local government and state congresses across the country.”
He added that the CECPC is not resting on its oars but quipped that a party that has recorded all these achievements is on ‘’a sure-footing to conduct the best national convention Nigerians have ever witnessed.”
The schedule of activities for the convention has been approved by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. According to Akpanudoedehe, the party will receive the interim report of the National Reconciliation Committee chaired by the Senator representing Nasarawa West, Abdullahi Adamu, on January 31, 2022.
Consideration and adoption of reports of state congresses will take place on February 2, 2022. State executives will be inaugurated on February 3, 2022.
The sale of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices will begin on February 14, 2022.
Aspirants must return completed forms and accompanying documents to the APC national secretariat on or before February 19, 2022.
The CECPC also said it would announce sub-committees by February 19, while screening of aspirants vying for national offices will run from February 20-22.
On February 23, the party will entertain screening appeals to hear and resolve complaints arising from the screening exercise.
February 24 to 25 will be for the accreditation of all statutory and elected delegates to the national convention.
The National Convention to elect National Officers to the National Executive Committee will be held on February 26, 2022. The party also slated February 28 for its National Convention appeal, to hear and resolve complaints arising from the National Convention.
The CECPC under the able leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will surely leave the Party stronger and better than he met it, says Senator Akanudoedehe.

 

