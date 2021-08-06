News

Buni’s caretaker c’ttee not under legal threat – Ayade’s aide

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor of Cross River State, Christian Ita has allayed the fears that the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship petition in Ondo State is against Buni-Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He disclosed this in Calabar, the state capital, in a chat with our Correspondent in his office, where he said that the majority judgment of the Supreme Court Justices gave credence to the fact that there was no legal threat to the committee.

