Buni’s caretaker c’ttee not under legal threat – Ayade’s aide

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor of Cross River State, Christian Ita has allayed the fears that the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship petition in Ondo State is against Buni-Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He disclosed this in Calabar, the state capital, in a chat with our Correspondent in his office, where he said that the majority judgment of the Supreme Court Justices gave credence to the fact that there was no legal threat to the committee.
Related Articles
60-yr-old woman’s dead body found on Delta
There was uneasy calm at Amachai axis of Okpanam town, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday as a lifeless body of a 60-year-old woman was found dangling from a tree in the community. It was learnt that the deceased, simply identified as Mrs Okenyi, was declared missing on Tuesday, January 19, after […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ighodalo: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others task Nigerians on godliness
Wale Elegbede The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents of the state and Nigerians at large to endeavour and live a beautiful life with a view to leaving a legacy for others to cherish. Speaking yesterday at the one year memorial service of Pastor Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo, which took place […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ICC: Group accuses Iranian-backed terrorists, IMN of bankrolling frivolous petitions against former Chief of Army Staff, Buratai
Some-well meaning Nigerians have fingered Iranian-funded groups, Concerned Citizens and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to be behind a petition against former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. The Concerned Citizens and Stakeholders (CCS) revealed that the call by Deji Adeyanju and his cohorts at Amnesty International for the International Criminal Court […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)