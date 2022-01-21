Buni’s C’ttee gets confidence vote from APC, North East legislature

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-East sub-region under the banner of the legislatures elected have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Convention Committee. The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, who led the voting during an extraordinary meeting of the Conference of Nigeria States Legislatures, North-East Zone held in Bauchi, observed that the Mai Mala Buni-led Committee has done well by trying to make the APC a united entity as can be seen in the number of state governors, legislators and other personalities who defected to the party.

The meeting also agreed to speak with one voice in the choice of a presidential candidate of the party, stressing that it is by doing so that the sub-region can have a definite say in the affairs of the country. Suleiman said: “As for us in the North-East subregion, we are pleased with the leadership of the Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee and believes that he will be able to take the party to a safe landing at the end of its assignment.”

