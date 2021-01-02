News

Bunkering: Our patrols led to arrests of suspects, vessels-FOC

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Frederick Ogu, has said the relentless patrols in the discharge their duty, led to the arrests of some suspects, vessels and destruction of illegal facilities. Speaking at the end of the year ceremonial sunset for the Lagos area, an age old naval tradition aimed at reviewing the score cards of the units and establishments under the command, Ogu said: “Our relentless patrols led to arrests of suspects, vessels, seizure of materials, destruction of illegal facilities and others.
“This ceremonial sunset comes up to mark the end of the year’s events, for units and establishments in the Lagos area. It also affords us the opportunity to foster the cordial relationship and spirit-de-corps between the officers of the commands and establishments, sister’s services as well as friends of the Nigerian Navy.”

