Bunmi Davies: People find it weird that I don’t drink, smoke

The man Bunmi Davies is neither an actor nor a comedian, yet he’s a household name in the entertainment industry. His contributions to the world of comedy since he started producing comedy shows 29 years ago have been tremendous. He is the boss of Afrotainment Productions, producers of Stand Up Nigeria. The Theatre Arts practitioner who has worked with big and up-and-coming comedians in the industry, in a recent chat with MUTIAT LAWORE recounted how he started the comedy show, one year anniversary of JekaPlay among others. Excerpts:

So who is Bunmi Davies?

He is an entertainment producer, deliberately focused on comedy because it started by accident. I really don’t have the strength when it comes to music and you can’t give what you don’t have – except when it comes to comedy. I am a father and have a lovely daughter. And for the records too, I am a good husband as well. I am the third in a family of five and a full-blooded Lagosian. I think that summarizes me except there are specifics you want to know.

You said you stumbled into comedy. How did that happen?

I would say that it didn’t happen by design because when the company, Afrotainment Productions started in 2000, I set out doing plays; we were more or less a theatre company but no matter how serious the issue we were dealing with was, we always injected some form of humour into it – whether the issue was about women, child abuse, HIV, armed robbery or unemployment. People who watched our production would always laugh. So I felt we were making sense and communicating with people even though we were not serious about it, and because of the nature of the work, we were attracting comedians of some sort to feature our programmes.

JekaPlay is one year today; how has the journey been so far?

It has been a very interesting journey. It has also opened me up to another part of the world. A lot of us see the glamour side of life. Being in Orile-Iganmu for about a year is a practical experience to understanding that things are tough. Talents abound everywhere, regardless of the background. It’s making me think of other concepts and in due time we will get there.

How has the acceptance been?

We are the people’s place. Let me give you a typical example of how it is here, imagine someone living in Orile and working at Lekki. He leaves home at 4:30am to get to the office before eight. Then comes back at night with traffic and all and there’s no light. JekaPlay is one place you are sure of light, so people just come here to chill. Somewhere that will give you peace without necessarily having to tear your pocket. That’s what we’re about and that’s what we give.

What inspired the concept?

A combination of different things: one is that I don’t drink and smoke so from day one I said I’m going to build something where I can stay. Whatever I can’t consume I will not give my people to take. That knocked out alcohol, smoke and drugs. There is a Yoruba adage that says if you take out food from poverty the problem is more or less solved. Food is a major driver among all classes of people, we must all eat. Even when you are sick, doctors advise you to eat food. Food is for all, it is universal and we’ve used that to bring everybody together. I’m just lucky that I have entertainment background and that is why we have infused this other things like table tennis, video games, snooker, and live football viewing among others. There is a limit to how much you can give people in terms of financial commitment but make them happy and everyone will be productive on their own. That is what we are about. From the beginning, when we started last year they looked at the physical structure and they said it will be expensive but it was unbelievably affordable, so affordable that meat was N50 in place like this.

The fact that you made sport viewing free, has there been any backlash from owners of game centres?

Tell me one thing that doesn’t have plus and minus. What it has caused is that it has forced those people running viewing centre as a business to up their game. When we were building this place, I went round and I checked the viewing centres, there are some places where you are watching a match you take off your shirt and hang it on your shoulder because the heat is too much. There are benches and not chairs. Some of these viewing centres are now raising their game, they are taking away the benches and putting chairs and the people enjoy it better. This is about the people; don’t let us be greedy and selfish. A rich guy in the middle of poor men is just the king of poor men; he’s not a rich guy. Let’s uplift everyone so that we can enjoy the little we have, that’s the idea. These viewing centres are uplifting their spaces and the people are better off.

You talked about not drinking or smoking; was it deliberate or you have never indulged in any of those things?

It’s just not in my DNA. I love sweet things: cakes, ice cream are my weak point but alcohol and smoke, no. My kind of music is Fela and so people wonder how I don’t drink. We all have different things that give us different vibes and for me it’s not drink and smoke. This is our second outlet, we have one in UNILAG. I remember when we started UNILAG I said we are not going to sell ponmo because I don’t eat it and there’s no nutritional value attached to it so why sell it to the students? Our manager then, Precious, will come and tell me that the customers are asking for ponmo but I told her that I know she is just using customers to make the point. I allowed her to start selling it and that’s how we started selling ponmo. Till date I still follow the standpoint of whatever I can’t eat I will not sell, so you taste ponmo from time to time but I don’t want to do that with alcohol.

Don’t you think not selling alcohol will affect patronage considering your location?

So you think. What we are doing is that we are reconditioning people. I’m sure you know that there are people who dress well when they are going to ShopRite but they won’t buy anything. They are just going there for the ambiance and to take selfies. You won’t walk into ShopRite and start smoking so we are bringing that kind of ambiance into this place so that we can recondition them. There are different ways to educate people, you can do a symposium or a workshop, but this is like an ongoing real life thing over the years.

Beyond JekaPlay, do you also infuse comedy shows?

They are two different brands. Stand Up Nigeria is Stand Up Nigeria while JekaPlay is also a standalone brand. If we do that we stand the risk of killing one brand at the expense of the other. We don’t want to take that risk.

What is happening to Stand Up Nigeria show?

It’s still standing. We are going digital now. I’m brushing up my YouTube knowledge, once that is properly done we’ll fire on digital platforms. Content is not our own problem.

What is your assessment of the entertainment industry in the last 62 years?

It has radically changed. COVID-19 changed a lot of things. It’s only people who don’t want to think that will keep complaining that the country is not good. Foreigners are coming into this country so that means they are seeing something that we are refusing to see. The country is what we call it, if we call it good, it is good, if we call it bad, it’s bad. That’s the mindset that we should imbibe. The last two years for those that have had positive mindset, check their stories and they have great stories to tell.

What then is the future of JekaPlay in Orile?

I think the people are in a better position to say that. At the rate that we are going, we are going to be such an integral part of their everyday life that we will be together that you can’t separate the community from JekaPlay. Our colour is green and we pushed it so much that people just started naturally attaching the color green to JekaPlay even when it’s not branded. There are people already telling us to come to Festac and other parts of Lagos. The prospects are good and we are sure we will make it.

Orile is blessed so with so much talents; aside from JekaPlay which other way do you intend giving back to the society?

We are working on different things and I really don’t know which to push first because if you look at what we’ve done here, it’s a big CSR project. Taking up another one within such a short space is tough. We will be fooling ourselves if we say we can. What I can tell you is that we will. I don’t go to media to announce myself, let my work talk.

What else would you be doing if you weren’t doing what you are doing now and why didn’t you go for paid employment?

I have never thought of it, probably I would be in a company handling events or doing something around that. I would probably be working in the corporate affairs department of a big company or I’d still be doing it by extension somehow but getting into full time regular structure is another thing entirely. If they don’t sack me, I will sack myself. I didn’t go for paid employment because its essence is to earn a living and to be happy; I am happy doing what I am doing.

