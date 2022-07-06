News

Buratai: Coalition knocks PDP over calls for recall, probe

…says opposition party using fake news to play politics of 2023

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for seeking the recall of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), over claim that N1.85 billion was recovered at a property in Abuja belonging to the ex-COAS.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and Barrister John Atani, Convener and Secretary of the Coalition respectively, said that the PDP adopted the fake narrative to galvanize support for its already derailed 2023 elections campaign which lacks substance, ideology, and direction.

The text of the conference, titled, ‘How low can PDP go with fake news?’, and read by Odeyemi, highlighted the official clarification of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) that said the money was found in the apartment of an Abuja military contractor and never linked it to Buratai.

While stating that the desperation of the PDP to regain its lost status made it went to town with Buratai’s name, even after the ICPC made clear, it had already apprehended the Managing Director of K Salam Construction Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kabiru Salam, the coalition said the opposition party resort to the use of fake news is an indication that it is already feeling the pulse of defeat ahead of the 2023 elections.

Odeyemi said, “The opposition PDP has finally lost relevance with its latest misadventure of seeking to loop Gen. Buratai into the discovery of ICPC in Abuja. While we agree that an already humiliated PDP cannot pass the test of decency, we are only appalled by its embrace of fake news to drive its campaign content.

“We understood that the personae of Gen Buratai has always been an issue for the PDP since 2015 when he was appointed COAS and his recent appointment as Nigeria’s envoy to the Republic of Benin, we, however, opined that the party ought to concern itself on how to push a manifesto that will tell Nigerians what it has in stock for them ahead of 2023 general elections.

“PDP is busy using fake news from social media to play diversionary tactics, while other political parties like the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are busy discussing and proffering solutions to issues of national importance. We urge them to take a cue from the APC when it was in opposition and how it was able to appeal to voters by taking on issues and not feeding from fake news.

“As a coalition with track records, we can say in affirmative that in and out of office as the Army chief, General Buratai operates an open book on his assets despite futile efforts by his detractors to use assets he had garnered over the years against him. We would not be easily swayed by this obvious attempt to rubbish the performance of the former Chief of Army Staff by those who are enemies of the country and are bent on destroying the reputation of this fine, gentle and easy-going man.”

The coalition also noted that the clear and loyal identification of Buratai with President Buhari and the APC after his retirement from the Military is a cause for concern for the PDP, it urged members of the public to disregard the fake news peddled by people of ill motives who have lost essence and sense of direction and only now feeds on fake news to justify its existence.

 

