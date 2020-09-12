News

Buratai extends Operation Sahel Sanity, charges troops to wipe out remnants of bandits

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai has charged troops to eliminate remnants of bandits in the North-West after announcing an extension to Operation Sahel Sanity. 

The COAS made this known during a media chat at the  Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari, Katsina State on Saturday.

He explained that considering the progress and achievements recorded in barely two months, the Nigerian Army has expanded its area of responsibility beyond northwest to include north central as well as reinforcement and regrouping of troops to deal with the criminals ruthlessly.

Lt. Gen. Buratai noted that the troops is getting more equipments and personnel hence the need to intensify onslaught against the bandits and their accomplices.

Buratai further expressed that with the dedication, commitment, determination and professionalism of the troops, normalcy would soon return to the Northwest. 

He, however, charged them to maintain the tempo, adding that the troops are operating with full compliance within their constitutional responsibility.

The COAS further commended the media for their support and cooperation to the Military in disseminating its activities to the general public and urged members of the general public not to shield any criminal as the Army in collaboration with other security agencies are  working assiduously to end all forms of criminality in the region and the country at large. 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia APC group upbraids Kalu’s traducers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A group known as the All Progressives Congress Mass Movement in Abia State yesterday berated masterminds behind false allegations and attacks on the leader of the APC in the state and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. The blackmailers, the group said in a statement yesterday had alleged that the former Governor of Abia […]
News

ALGON to AGF: Recover N3.3trn mismanaged by FG, states since 1999

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Imo State chapter has charged the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami to recover over N3.3 trillion local government fund misappropriated since 1999.   This was contained in a petition dated August 20, written to the Attorney General of the Federation by the consulting firm […]
News Top Stories

NNPC: How we stopped $125m payment to syndicate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in collaboration with officials of the Federal Government has saved Nigeria from losing a whooping sum of $125 million to an international crime syndicate led by one Messrs. Ramirez and Mr. Jose Salazar Tinajero and their company, Samano SA DE CV. The refusal of the NNPC to stop FG […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: