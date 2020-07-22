News

Buratai: I didn’t collect N250m from Katsina govt

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Yusuf Burutai, yesterday denied collecting N250 million from Katsina State government during the commissioning of a new battalion in the state on 15th November, 2017, as alleged by a business mogul.
Buratai was responding to allegations of collecting the amount by one Shehu Mahadi, a Kaduna-based businessman.
The Chief of Army Staff, who spoke through his private counsel, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, at a press conference in Katsina, demanded immediate retraction of the allegation by Mahadi while he should also tender an apology.
“We demanded immediate retraction of the defamatory publication by Shehu Mahadi by way of an unblurred and unequivocal apology to our client”.
Ugochukwu said such an apology should be published in three local newspapers within 48 hours.
He said failure by Mahadi to tender an apology to General Buratai, Mahadi would be charged to court.
“A libel suit against him will commence and I shall be claiming N10 billion as damages for defamation”.
Ugochukwu described the allegation as an attempt to cause injury to the reputation of General Burutai and incite people of Katsina State against him.
According to him, Mahadi had failed to substantiate allegations made against the chief of army staff after listening to the full text of his interview.
He said the action of Mahadi was against section 24 of the Cybercrime Act of 2015.
He said Katsina State government in a letter datef 15/07/2002, had debunked the allegation of Shehu Mahadi and stated categorically that no such amount was given to General Burutai.

