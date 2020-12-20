News

Buratai inaugurates new artillery guns, Artillery HQ complex

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday in Kachia, Kaduna State, inspected and inducted new set of artillery guns and equipment to be deployed for operations in the North East.

 

Buratai also inaugurated the new Headquarters complex for the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) as well as inspected several ongoing projects in the school and the barracks’ community.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Defence, procured the brand new artillery guns and equipment.

 

The guns are field artillery pieces and some of the equipment is vehicle ultralight carriage for artillery and self-propelled light gun series whose identity and specification would not be published for security reasons.

 

Speaking to journalists after the commissioning ceremony, spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brig- Gen. Sagir Musa said the COAS was in the NASA to inspect and test fire the guns, in line with his vision of ensuring a conducive working environment for officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

 

“It was in this vein the COAS commissioned the ultra-modern NASA Headquarters here in Kachia today which you just witnessed.

 

“Given the quality of work done, that singular act is commendable and will help in enhancing the productivity of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery”.

 

“The new artillery guns inspected by the COAS will be inducted into the Northeast Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East,” Musa said

