Buratai: It’ll take 20 years to address insecurity in Nigeria

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd) has told the Senate that it will take Nigeria the next 20 years to address the security challenges confronting the country at the moment.
Speaking on Thursday when he appeared before the Senator Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, APC, Bauchi North led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening as an Ambassadorial Nominee, Buratai said that It will take 20 years to address this insecurity.
According to him, intelligence capacity of the army was so low, but now it is first class, cyber command is a top notch.
Speaking further, Buratai, who noted that the warfare has permeated the society, said that they have won the communities to their side, adding that It requires a multi pronged approach and that millitary warfare is just one aspect.
He said: “The military alone cannot solve this. There should be hospitals, schools, roads and govt presence in these communities. There are so many ungovernable spaces and until these spaces have government presence, it will not be resolved.”
The former Service Chiefs, who were appointed ambassador-designates, have appeared for the screening which is still on going.
They are retired Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, former Navy Chief, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar.

