Buratai: No arms fund missing under my stewardship

Former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has denied embezzling funds meant for the procurement of military equipment.
In an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser, had said the Federal Government doesn’t know how the funds approved for the purchase of military equipment were disbursed.
“We don’t know where the money went to. The president has given out some money for equipment but they are yet to arrive,” Monguno had said.
In a statement issued later on Friday, Monguno clarified his position in the interview, adding that he didn’t accuse the service chiefs of misappropriation of funds.
Reacting on behalf of the former army chief in a statement on Friday, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, Buratai’s lawyer, said whoever is interested in the details of the disbursement should channel such concerns to the Ministry of Defence.
“My attention has been drawn to an interview granted BBC by National Security Adviser (NSA), RTD Major General Babagana Monguno, wherein he was alleged to have accused former service chiefs of filtering ARMS Fund away,” the statement reads.
“I can confirm that Lt. General Buratai and other ex-service chiefs were never mentioned in the interview and neither was any arms fund missing under the stewardship of Lt. Gen T.Y. Buratai.
“Interestingly, NSA Babagana Monguno has denied making such accusations. We, therefore, urge members of the public to discountenance any such misquoted narrative suggesting sleaze on the integrity of Rtd Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai.
“Anyone interested in knowing how arms were procured by the ex-service chiefs and particularly Lt Gen T.Y. Buratai should channel such request for information to the Ministry of Defence.”

Reporter

