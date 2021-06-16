News

Burdened elders launch YIGBA movement to unite Nigerians

A security consultant, Reverend Ladi Thompson, has said the Burdened Elders of Nigeria are committed to finding a lasting peace in the country. He said there is a need to birth a new Nigeria because the Nigeria of today is not an African idea but the British colonial ideal. Speaking at the launch of Project YIGBA in Lagos on Tuesday, Thompson said the YIGBA movement would provide an umbrella for the common interests, needs and desires and of all the cultural nations that hitherto were programmed to fight among themselves. He said: “Our Project YIGBA is probably the first intangible, non-violent tool that we are deploying into the polity to pave the way for a new nation.

Project YIGBA is based on a bond-and-unite principle that has already proven its worth in the Hausa-Fulani construct. “YIGBA is not an acronym as some would think. It is a seminal expression of unity and original word with a deliberate African twist of the tongue.

We decided to create an original, never expressed before word to capture our collective because any other alternative would have provoked the dissensions programmed into the southern mix of cultural nations,” he said. According to Thompson, who is one the conveners of Project YIGBA, Nigeria would continue to falter until it understands the power of ideas, ideologies and ideals. On his part, Pastor Yemi Akisanya, said the best way to revisit and deal effectively with the country’s stormy past and resolve the issues of division is to inject Non-violent Communication (NVC) into the nation’s narrative.

