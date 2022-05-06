Burglar breaks into Soun’s palace, injures traditional chief

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A burglar, who was suspected to be acting under the influence of hard drugs or probably had mental issues, Thursday broke into the palace of the Soun of Ogbonoso, destroyed the sliding doors and injured one of the Palace Chiefs, Sheu Ayinla, The Aremole of Ogbomosoland.

The man was said to have claimed that he would get installed as the new Soun of Ogbomosoland very soon.

Speaking with newsmen, Chief Ayinla, whose two teeth were knocked off by the intruder, said he had an obligation “to visit the palace everyday to see things were in place So, I was in the palace and just called a food vendor to buy food when I saw the man ramping up towards the palace court. I demanded what he wanted but muttered inaudibly. I stood up, leaving my meal. That is when he made for me. I should have escaped but I fell and so, he pinned me down and started punching me. In the process I lost two teeth.”

Another eyewitness said: “The man was shouting, ‘I must sit on that throne today. I am your next Oba, you have no Oba, I am your new Oba, where is the crown?’ He broke the glass to the palace with punches but the iron bars prevented him from gaining access. He then tried a back door, which he also pulverized with his bare hands.”

But in a swift reaction, the palace Secretary, Mr Toyin Ajamu said there was no crown to steal at the palace.

“To put the records straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomosoland is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed main entrance aluminum sliding doors and exit door leading to the Soun’s administrative office from the palace.

“Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore the rumors peddling around that he was at the palace to steal crowns or any property, and those circulating such news should desist from doing so,” he said.

