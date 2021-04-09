Burglar’s killing lands Lagos community leaders in police cell

Police have arrested three community leaders for allegedly beating a suspected burglar to death at Ikotun area of Lagos State. The arrested leaders are Sakariyahu Buliaminu (66), John Adeyemi (77) and Gabriel Ajayi (55). The incident occurred on April 7 at Number 2, Asalu Bus Stop off Abarenje Road, Ikotun, when a burglar gained entrance into the room of a woman, Mrs. Adeyemi Opeyemi, in an attempt to rob her. Opeyemi raised the alarm and the burglar escaped into the street.

But some members of the community went after the thief, apprehended him and beat him to death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the community leaders were arrested after the suspected burglar was beaten to death.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of jungle justice meted out on the suspect. In another development, the police operatives from Ojo Divi-sion arrested three suspected traffic robbers on Wednesday, while robbing commuters at Alaba Rago Market on Ojo-Iba Road. The suspects are Bashiru Ammo (19), Ibrahim Mohammed (23) and Arinze Victor (19). Adejobi, however, said as a follow-up to police investigation, other suspects, who received the stolen items from the traffic robbers, were also arrested.

He listed them as Bello Jafaru (20), Nuru Abdullahi (23), Nafiu Saray (21) and Bashiru Mohammed (19). “The suspects have also confessed to the crime of attacking and dispossessing commuters of their belongings on Ojo-Iba Road. “Meanwhile, during the course of investigation, a suspect, Lucky Gurube (19), was arrested. He confessed to being a pickpocket, who has been picking people’s phones along Iyana-Iba, Ojo area of the state. “Also, the policemen attached to Ojo Division, on April 7, about 3.30am, in another operation, nabbed a set of suspected traffic robbers, in conjunction with some members of the Alaba Rago Market.

