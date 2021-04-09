Metro & Crime

Burglar’s killing lands Lagos community leaders in police cell

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Police have arrested three community leaders for allegedly beating a suspected burglar to death at Ikotun area of Lagos State. The arrested leaders are Sakariyahu Buliaminu (66), John Adeyemi (77) and Gabriel Ajayi (55). The incident occurred on April 7 at Number 2, Asalu Bus Stop off Abarenje Road, Ikotun, when a burglar gained entrance into the room of a woman, Mrs. Adeyemi Opeyemi, in an attempt to rob her. Opeyemi raised the alarm and the burglar escaped into the street.

But some members of the community went after the thief, apprehended him and beat him to death. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement yesterday that the community leaders were arrested after the suspected burglar was beaten to death.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of jungle justice meted out on the suspect. In another development, the police operatives from Ojo Divi-sion arrested three suspected traffic robbers on Wednesday, while robbing commuters at Alaba Rago Market on Ojo-Iba Road. The suspects are Bashiru Ammo (19), Ibrahim Mohammed (23) and Arinze Victor (19). Adejobi, however, said as a follow-up to police investigation, other suspects, who received the stolen items from the traffic robbers, were also arrested.

He listed them as Bello Jafaru (20), Nuru Abdullahi (23), Nafiu Saray (21) and Bashiru Mohammed (19). “The suspects have also confessed to the crime of attacking and dispossessing commuters of their belongings on Ojo-Iba Road. “Meanwhile, during the course of investigation, a suspect, Lucky Gurube (19), was arrested. He confessed to being a pickpocket, who has been picking people’s phones along Iyana-Iba, Ojo area of the state. “Also, the policemen attached to Ojo Division, on April 7, about 3.30am, in another operation, nabbed a set of suspected traffic robbers, in conjunction with some members of the Alaba Rago Market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Defence counsel’s absence stalls Evans’ trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Absence of the defence counsel and a prosecution witness yesterday stalled two of the ongoing trials of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike aka Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos. The two trials are the kidnapping of a businessman, Mr. Sylvanus Ahamonu and the attempted abduction of the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow […]
Metro & Crime

End harmful traditional practices, UNICEF tells Ebonyi communities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kano blasphemy: ‘Death sentence, breach of human rights’   Three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were among 32 suspects arrested for Internet fraud. The suspects were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday in a hideout in Ogbomoso. Also arrested were 19 university students and 10 […]
Metro & Crime

Lion John Oriazowan is new Zonal 6a Chairperson

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Lion John Lucky Oriazowan is now the Zone 6a Chairperson and Membership Development Planners Chairperson of district 404b2 Nigeria, Lions Clubs International. In his speech the Zone Chairperson, who handed over office of the President to his successor few weeks back, said that he is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica