Burglary attempt on Buhari’s COS’ residence unsuccessful-Presidency

Abuja

The Presidency yesterday said there was an attempt by some robbers to burgle the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in Abuja.

Responding to a clarification based on a report by an online medium, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

But, Bashir Ahmad, another Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media in his Twitter handle, @nashiahmad, insisted that the story was a game news.

An online medium had reported that the residences of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammmadu Buhari and the Administrative Officer (AO), Abubakar Maikano, were invaded by armed robbers yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...