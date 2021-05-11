News

Burglary attempt on Buhari’s COS’ residence unsuccessful-Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Abuja

 

The Presidency yesterday said there was an attempt by some robbers to burgle the official residence of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, in Abuja.

 

 

Responding to a clarification based on a report by an online medium, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there ‘was a foolish attempt’ to burgle his residence at 3am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

 

“Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.”

But, Bashir Ahmad, another Senior Special Assistant to the President on New Media in his Twitter handle, @nashiahmad, insisted that the story was a game news.

 

An online medium had reported that the residences of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammmadu Buhari and the Administrative Officer (AO), Abubakar Maikano, were invaded by armed robbers yesterday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Private labs realise N6.54bn from travellers’ tests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Private laboratories in Nigeria have generated not less than N6.54 billion revenue from COVID-19 tests conducted on intending travellers from the country.   A report by PRNigeria stated that a traveller spends an average of N85,000 on departure and post-arrival tests, and they are mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to carry […]
News

Borno: Zulum launches training for 800 new teacher

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday flagged off the training of 800 teachers newly recruited by his administration.   The training, taking place at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, was organized by Borno State Teaching Service Board, TSB, in collaboration with Ilmu Ka’ande Education Consult LTD. Zulum directed that series of […]
News

Report: Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to strengthen the bilateral alliance and their commitment to the freedom of passage in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica