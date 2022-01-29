News

Burkina Faso: ECOWAS resolves to engage coupists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…demands return to civil rule, release of Kabore

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has resolved to engage with the leaders of the junta that recently overthrew the civilian rule in Burkina Faso. It agreed to send a high-powered military and diplomatic emissaries to Ouagadougou, the capital of the country, today for situation assessments of developments in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, made this disclosure to State House Correspondents after an emergency virtual meeting of the ECOWAS apex decision-making body, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, was in support of the decisions taken. According to the Minister, Nigeria was fully in support of the ECOWAS demand for an immediate return to civil rule, release of the incarcerated President Roch Marc Kabore and total cooperation with the regional body in the process of sorting out the current situation. Onyema said “the position is, of course, we condemn the coup and asking for immediate return to constitutional order, the release of the President and anybody else who’s being detained and to cooperate with ECOWAS and to be part of ECOWAS decisions”.

Asked what the President told the ECOWAS meeting, Onyema said “he said he was in support of the decisions that were taken at this summit. They condemned the coup. They demanded immediate release of the President, who is being detained, and an immediate process of return to constitutional order.

“A decision that the Chiefs of Defense Staff of ECOWAS Member States should head tomorrow to Burkina Faso to assess the situation from a strategic also military angle, and to be followed immediately by a visit of a team of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of ECOWAS countries, again, to assess the situation and then report to a meeting of the Heads of States, and then a definitive decision will be taken as to how to proceed. ECOWAS is going to have to engage with the junta. Well, you have to”, he said.

 

Our Reporters

