Burkina Faso’s ex-president, Compaore gets life imprisonment

A military tribunal yesterday ruled that Burkina Faso’s former president, Blaise Compaore, be sentenced to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor, Thomas Sankara, in a coup. The charismatic Marxist revolutionary Sankara was gunned down in the West African nation’s capital, Ouagadougou, at the age of 37, four years after he took power in a previous putsch. Compaore was charged in absentia along with his former Head of Security, Hyacinthe Kafando, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment.

Both have previously denied any involvement in Sankara’s death along with 12 other defendants accused of involvement in the plot, three of whom were declared innocent yesterday. “The court finds Blaise Compaoré and Hyacinthe Kafando guilty of attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse,” the tribunal said in its ruling. Compaore went on to rule for 27 years before being ousted in another coup in 2014 and fleeing to Ivory Coast, where he is still believed to be living. Fondly known as Africa’s ‘Che Guevara,’ Sankara took power on a promise to thwart corruption and post-colonial influences, denouncing foreign aid as a control mechanism.

 

