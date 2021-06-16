Metro & Crime

Burna Boy ‘beaten up’ in Lagos club

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy, was reportedly beaten up at a Lagos club on Monday.

 

According to First News, Burna Boy was reportedly beaten by some “boys” loyal to the popular Nigerian footballer, Obafemi Martins.

The Grammy award winner was reportedly slapped by one of the boys which resulted in club attendees coming to settle the dispute. First News, which quoted a blogger, Cute_Juls, said the Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, was also at the club party with the Grammy winner.

 

Wizkid, however, left when the dispute got heated. “Last night was total violence at Club Victoria in Lagos as one of Obafemi Martins’ boy landed dirty slaps on Burna Boy’s face “From our confirmed sources, the singer was beaten to stupor.

 

“It took some kind of club attenders to save the situation; by calming Oba’s boys, who appeared to be ready to beat the whole of Burna Boy’s boys who accompanied him to the club.

 

“It will be recalled that a couple of months ago, we reported how Burna disrespected Obafemi at a nightclub in Lagos, where one of Burna Boy’s boys landed Oba a slap

