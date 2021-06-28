Burna Boy beats Wizkid to win BET Award for the third time

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has beaten Wizkid, his colleague, to clinch the ‘Best International Act’ category at the 2021 edition of the BET Awards.

The awards, which honour black excellence in entertainment and sports, took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tems also lost the ‘Best International New Act’ gong to Bree Runway, the English singer and songwriter.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were among the biggest winners on the night, with the former announcing her pregnancy during a live performance.

Wizkid and Burna Boy have had an impressive run at the annual event, with the duo scooping an award each at last year’s edition.

The development further stretches the heroics of the ‘African Giant’ crooner, who snagged his first-ever Grammy award earlier this year, in the global music landscape.

Burna Boy is also winning the category for the third time in a row. The ‘African Giant’ crooner won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards.

Below is the full list of winners:

Album of the Year

The Weeknd – After Hours

DaBaby – Blame It on Baby

Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Nas – King’s Disease

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best Female Hip-hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip-hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Collaboration

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”

Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Arlo Parks — United Kingdom

Bramsito — France

Bree Runway — United Kingdom

Elaine — South Africa

MC Dricka — Brazil

Ronisia — France

Tems — Nigeria

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

