Burna Boy beats Wizkid to win BET Award for the third time

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has beaten Wizkid, his colleague, to clinch the ‘Best International Act’ category at the 2021 edition of the BET Awards.
The awards, which honour black excellence in entertainment and sports, took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Tems also lost the ‘Best International New Act’ gong to Bree Runway, the English singer and songwriter.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were among the biggest winners on the night, with the former announcing her pregnancy during a live performance.
Wizkid and Burna Boy have had an impressive run at the annual event, with the duo scooping an award each at last year’s edition.
The development further stretches the heroics of the ‘African Giant’ crooner, who snagged his first-ever Grammy award earlier this year, in the global music landscape.
Burna Boy is also winning the category for the third time in a row. The ‘African Giant’ crooner won the Best International Act category at the 2019 and 2020 BET Awards.
Below is the full list of winners:
Album of the Year
The Weeknd – After Hours
DaBaby – Blame It on Baby
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Nas – King’s Disease
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best Female Hip-hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip-hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Arlo Parks — United Kingdom
Bramsito — France
Bree Runway — United Kingdom
Elaine — South Africa
MC Dricka — Brazil
Ronisia — France
Tems — Nigeria
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry

