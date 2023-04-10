Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist To Hit 13m Views On YouTube

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name, Burna BBoy has emerged as the first African artist to hit 13 million views on YouTube.

The Grammy Award winner achieved this feat after being featured on Mera Na by the Late Sidhu Moose Wala with Steel Banglez, a record which dropped earlier this week.

A recorded track which was predominantly owned by Indians is a post-humous song, dedicated to Sidhu, and is an emotional song with intricate lyrics.

However, Burna Boy being the first African artist to hit 13 million views on YouTube is a great record in history for the Nigerian music landscape.

The African giant’s collaboration with Indians on Mera Na is great, timely and easy access to a world outside the UK, the US and our home continent, Africa.

This will be the first time Nigerians get to collaborate with Indians on a song and recognise that Indians acknowledge Afrobeats and are willing to work with our artists.

Nigerians already have a collaboration of Bollywood and Nollywood in a movie scene and seeing a new collaboration with Burna Boy at the helm is indeed a great achievement.

