Burna Boy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 million streams on Boomplay

A few days ago, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, added another feather to his hat. He became the first artiste to hit 100 million streams on the African streaming platform, Boomplay. Saturday Telegraph checks as of Thursday revealed that the singer has amassed more than 101 million streams.

This milestone comes after Burna Boy won big in the Best World Album category for his album, ‘Twice As Tall’. It’s almost a decade since the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ launched into the music scene and he has ever since been dropping hits back to back. ‘African Giant’ currently holds a record of 29 million streams on Boomplay while the Grammy-winning ‘Twice as Tall’ recorded one million streams within 24 hours of its release on Boomplay. Almost eight months after its release, his fifth studio album, ‘Twice as Tall,’ has amassed over 45 million streams on Boomplay, making it the most streamed album on Boomplay Music. Burna Boy is closely followed by Fireboy and Olamide on the all-time Boomplay charts.

