Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy crashes Ferrari, survives ‘bad accident’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Saturday night confirmed that he had a “bad accident” in his Ferrari.

This comes shortly after reports and viral videos which suggested that the singer may have been involved in an accident.

Confirming that he crashed his Ferrari, the Ye crooner noted, in his Instagram story, that his legs hurt a little but he was fine.

“Yes it’s true. I had a bad accident in my Ferrari today. My leg just hurts a little but I’m fine,” Burna Boy wrote.

He, however, stated that he found it funny that people were recording him instead of trying to help.

Burna Boy opined that the onlookers were too excited to see him regardless of the accident, adding that he still loved his fans.

The three-time Grammy nominated singer added that his late bosom friend, Gambo, whom he eulogised earlier on his status, “got” him.

Burna Boy said, “It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help (I guess they were too excited to see me regardless of the situation) but I love you all. Gambo got me.”

Sharing a short video on his Insta story, the singer wrote, “Just for confirmation. This is my face”

This comes a day after the singer hinted that he was working on a new album.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Yahaya the White Lion movie set to premiere

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

All is now set for the premiere of the much-awaited movie, ‘Yahaya the White Lion’, on January 15th at Transcorp, Abuja. The movie, which was described as unknotting Kogi Governor with a biopic, was shot in Lokoja and Lagos, and it featured some popular movie stars, Ali Nuhu, Segun Arinze, Jide Kosoko, Bola Ninolowo, Gbenga […]
Arts & Entertainments

Abraham speaks on Nigerian Fashion and music industry synergy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian-born Austrian fashion model, musician, and social media influencer, Abraham Adegeye speaks about how the links between music and fashion have always been somewhat tenuous in the Nigerian entertainment industry. According to the fashion influencer, the rise of Afropop acts like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Davido, and more, paved the way for […]
Arts & Entertainments

Femi Sofela & Friends to perform at Int’l Afrofusion Night

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Femi Sofela & Friends will on Friday, April 2, 2021 perform at The International Afrofusion Night at The Freedom Park, Lagos. The show, produced by Joyful Noise Records will also feature Ace Trombonist Femi Slide, Adunni Nefertiti and DJ Raymond Brown. British Nigerian born Femi is a prolific bassist/singer/ composer/arranger producer. He was born into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica