Burna Boy Earns $750,000 After 50mins Performance At Coachella

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy has allegedly rake in a whopping sum of $750, 000 after performing for 50 minutes at Coachella show.

New Telegraph reports that Burna Boy performed alongside other top international acts such as Bad Bunny, and Chemical Brothers amongst other.

Performing as one of the headliners at this year’s Coachella, held in California, USA, the 32-year-old Grammy Award winner could been spotted doing justice to her songs as audience are captivated by his dance moves in a viral video sighted by our correspondent.

After 50 minutes of performance on the stage, the self-acclaimed African giant is already N358 million richer following the current exchange rate.

