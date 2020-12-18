Burna Boy enlists mum, sister for ‘Way Too Big’ visuals

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has come through with the visuals for ‘Way Too Big’, a track off his latest album ‘Twice As Tall’. The award-winning singer announced the release of the video which featured Ronami Ogulu, his sister, as well as Bose Ogulu, his mother and manager, recently. The less than four-minute visuals shows the ‘Ye’ singer crooning about his dreams to take the world by storm. “It’s been a landslide for a long time but them no wan believe me.

All of una combined shey you wan do try. Oya do am if it bad easy…Make una phone my cellular, wait your back and your spinal cord e go break if you carry my weight,” he could be heard singing.

In a post on her Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, Ronami revealed that the ‘African Giant’ crooner started conceptualising the video in a journal during the lockdown. This, she explained, made the video, directed by Meji Alabi, easy for the cast on set. She wrote: “During lockdown @burnaboy-gram started journaling, I stole his journal one day and to my pleasant surprise he wrote down the way he wanted this video to look, scene by scene!

At this point him and @ mejialabi are in sync so that was job done for me!” Since its release, ‘Twice As Tall’ has continued to pull the strings. The album recently snagged nomination for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category of the 2021 Grammys.

