Burna Boy gets hero’s welcome in Rivers

When the news filtered in that Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy was at the Government House, Port Harcourt, some of his fans in the Gardity trooped to Rivers State seat of power to cheer him. Burna Boy, won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

It was a clear case of a prophet being honoured at home for Burna Boy. Even from the airport, there was a kind of frenzy as people waved, hailed and attempted to go close to feel him. Around the Waterlines area of the city, a few taxi drivers pasted the poster of Burna Boy on their taxis. Although his fans knew about the homecoming party that was to take place later that evening, they were somewhat impatient to let him know they were proud of him for making them and the state proud. But for many others, who trooped out to the venue of the homecoming party, a towering event centre with a massive space to accommodate more than two thousands people along high brow Abacha Road, it was an opportunity for them to party real hard once and have plenty fun. With the then popular yearly entertainment festival, CARNIRIV gone, they quickly saw an opportunity to unwind and grabbed it.

For almost a year now, the city has been under one form of lockdown or the other – COVID-19, End SARS and “flyover construction lockdown” which although positive has forced many to adjust their movements, especially at night to avoid being stuck in traffic, On this day, however, even when the security people at the gate realized that the hall had been filled to capacity, they had a tough time turning back objecting fans that turned up very late in the night and wanted to walk straight into the show because they had their passes, Before now, only a few people knew that Burna Boy once lived in Port Harcourt, and was a regular at a popular radio station which he used to show a glimpse of his talent.

And when the party started, with Governor Nyesom Wike, his wife Justice Eberechi Suzette in attendance, as well as Burna Boy and his parents, the screaming and dancing fans were entertained and kept asking for more. From Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Ajebo Hustlers and other artistes that performed, And just when the fans were lost in the evening’s fun, Wike made the hall to vibrate by announcing the sum of N10 million to each of the artistes that performed on the night. At a separate event in Government House, Wike also conferred on Burna Boy with one of the highest honour of ‘‘Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS).”

It is the second highest distinction in Rivers State Order conferred on individuals in recognition of their exceptional service/performance in any field of human endeavour. At the award ceremony which was attended by people from all walks of life, the governor said the honour aims to show gratitude publicly to indigenes of Rivers State who have shown outstanding talent with their works and stand out head and shoulders above others in their endeavour. The governor described the homecoming reception for Burna Boy, who hails from Ahoada West Local Government Area as a joyous moment for the state.

He announced that the government will allocate him a land in Old Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt and give him money to build a house there. “Rivers State government will provide a land at Old GRA for Burna Boy. Not only are we to provide that, we are going to give him money to build for himself.

“We are going to do that for him let others be encouraged, that if you get to this level, Rivers State government will promote you. We are happy with you (Burna Boy), we are happy with your parents for what they have done.” Wike, explained that the ceremony was one of the happiest days of his life and assured that his administration will not relent in promoting indigenes of the state like Burna Boy and others who make the state proud in any field of human endeavour.

“I will do what is required as a governor to encourage him (Burna Boy) and his parents and to encourage all our artists to know that the time has come when we must look inwards; when we must come home. “All of you, you go to Abuja, you go to Lagos, home is home. Who would have believed in this world that an Ahoada man will win Grammy. Who would have believed it? So, you should know that this is God’s own state.”

The governor commended Timaya, Duncan Mighty and other artists who graced the award ceremony in honour of Burna Boy. Burna Boy, who was accompanied by his parents, siblings and crew, expressed profound gratitude to the Government and people of Rivers State for considering him worthy of the award. “I have collected honours everywhere in the world, but it feels different when you get it from home. This is my most humblest moment and I thank each and everyone of you. I thank the best governor I have ever experienced.

I don’t like politics and politicians but this my governor has shown me that there is hope for the youths and there is hope for us. “This award is not only for me but for all of you and the future Burna Boys. I love you Port Harcourt, everywhere I go, I carry you with me.”

Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Tonye Briggs Oniyide, said that in the entertainment sector, a nomination to any honours platform is an indication that the artist has provided valued through his hard work. “This victory on the world stage underscores the ability of raw talents in our state, it underlines our ability to focus on our goal. To our celebrant, I urge you to always remember that Rivers state is your own. “Always find time to identify with the development here. Come home to join in the task of grooming young talents in the industry.

Port Harcourt needs your music academy from where we can raise the Burna Boys of tomorrow.” Earlier, Burna Boy said he was deeply grateful and incredibly humbled to the reception and honour to be conferred on him by the Government of Rivers State. He said: “I really appreciate being here. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. “It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get. So I appreciate you my Governor for taking your time out to do this.”

