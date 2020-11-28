Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy grabs second Grammy Award nomination

On November 24, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy got his second Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music category. This award comes from his latest album, ‘Twice As Tall.’ Earlier in 2020, Burna Boy’s album, African Giant lost the category to Anqelique Kidjo’s reimagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia. Some of those moments inspired Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’.

Burna Boy spoke about some of that on the opening track to ‘Twice As Tall.’ A few weeks ago, the Recording Academy announced the category formerly known as ‘Best World Music Album’ would become ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy lost to Kidjo when the category was known as ‘Best World Music Album.’ If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s first Grammy winner since Sikiru Adepoju won with ‘Planet Drum’ over 10 years ago. Beyonce’s video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’ got a nod for Best Music Video, but it’s unclear if that concerns Wizkid who is a featured act on the song alongside Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s daughter and Saint jHN.

