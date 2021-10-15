Burna Boy: I pioneered Afro-Fusion

Grammy award winner and Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has said that he pioneered Afro-Fusion. The self-acclaimed African giant made the revelation when he appeared on Home Grown Radio with Chuck Dizzle and DJ Hed. According to ‘Odogwu’, who had just become the first Nigerian artist to perform an arena show this side of the millennium and sold out a whopping 17,000 tickets, he spoke about his performance at the Hollywood Bowl, pioneering Afro-fusion, winning a Grammy for Best World Music Album and more. When Burna Boy was asked about the wildness of his teenage years, he says that it turned him into the artist that he is today. He then continues: “My genre of music that I started is called Afro-Fusion; which is like a fusion of Afrobeats with…

I feel like Afro-Fusion was only able to come out of me because I experienced all these sounds and genres.” During the interview, Burna Boy also clarified that his new single, ‘Want It All’ featuring Polo G has a clean version. On the clean version, he says, “Back in 09, I was feeling so low…” When asks that which artist would he love to do a collaboration album with, the Grammy winner smile brightly.

With the mischievous smile, he then says, “I don’t want to give you that… But you’re smart though.” When press further about the possibility of a collaboration album with Polo G, the Port Harcourt indigene says: “I don’t know. I don’t even speak English… [laughs].” There has also been word of a possible Wizkid and Burna Boy collab album or EP round the block since Q4 2020. But on the actual version, he sings that, “Back in 09, I used to sell dope…”

