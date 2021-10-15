Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy: I pioneered Afro-Fusion

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Grammy award winner and Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has said that he pioneered Afro-Fusion. The self-acclaimed African giant made the revelation when he appeared on Home Grown Radio with Chuck Dizzle and DJ Hed. According to ‘Odogwu’, who had just become the first Nigerian artist to perform an arena show this side of the millennium and sold out a whopping 17,000 tickets, he spoke about his performance at the Hollywood Bowl, pioneering Afro-fusion, winning a Grammy for Best World Music Album and more. When Burna Boy was asked about the wildness of his teenage years, he says that it turned him into the artist that he is today. He then continues: “My genre of music that I started is called Afro-Fusion; which is like a fusion of Afrobeats with…

I feel like Afro-Fusion was only able to come out of me because I experienced all these sounds and genres.” During the interview, Burna Boy also clarified that his new single, ‘Want It All’ featuring Polo G has a clean version. On the clean version, he says, “Back in 09, I was feeling so low…” When asks that which artist would he love to do a collaboration album with, the Grammy winner smile brightly.

With the mischievous smile, he then says, “I don’t want to give you that… But you’re smart though.” When press further about the possibility of a collaboration album with Polo G, the Port Harcourt indigene says: “I don’t know. I don’t even speak English… [laughs].” There has also been word of a possible Wizkid and Burna Boy collab album or EP round the block since Q4 2020. But on the actual version, he sings that, “Back in 09, I used to sell dope…”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Multichoice Talent Factory: Testament of Nigeria’s adaptability, resilience and storytelling

Posted on Author Chigoziem Dike

  In many ways, the Nigerian film and creative industry is what it is today because of the dogged dedication of many stakeholders and purveyors of the film and television art in Nigeria.   On more than one occasion, Nigeria has set a pace or beaten some impressive record in film art, and this would […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

ARIFF to return in November for its 3rd edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

American streamer, Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic demise.   The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play.   it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I wrote books on Obasanjo, Buhari, by Adeolu

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Author, critic, Adebayo Adeolu talks about his recent books on former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari, and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME You started a career as an author with your first book The Evolution of Politics Via Excellence In Leadership. What inspired it? Has anything changed? The ‘Evolution of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica