Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, others emerge part as most-streamed artistes globally on audiomack

On Thursday, music streaming platform, Audiomack, released it records over the past few weeks and Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju and Tems topped the list, which ranks artistes across the world in different categories. In the list of the most-streamed artistes in the world, emPawa/Banku act, Joeboy emerged as the fifth most-streamed artist in the world after Burna Boy, who came third. The list was topped by American rapper, Rod Wave while NBA YoungBoy came second and Drake collaborator, Lil Durk, came fourth. The list of R&B artistes in the world was topped by Tems and Seyi Vibez at number one and two respectively while Omah Lay came fourth. Over the past few weeks, it has been revealed that Audiomack is wielding great strength as one of the biggest streaming platforms in Nigeria with over 1.2 million users.
Related Articles
Ede Mapo Arogun: Celebration of a city, its history, people
Title: Ede Mapo Arogun: A Celebration of a City, its History, Monarchy and People & Ede Icons and the Making of Modern Nigeria Editor: Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, FHSN, FNAL Reviewer: Prof. Olutayo C. Adesina It is my honour and pleasure to review the two books produced under the excellent editorship of a distinguished historian, […]
Oyinkanade: Project Fame rediscovered my hidden talent
Oyinkanade, one of Nigeria’s most versatile music artistes has gone through a journey of constant reinvention. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO caught up with him, the soulful singer, reminisces on life before the Project Fame show that propelled him into stardom, the collaboration between him and YBNL boss, Olamide, how he deals with being referred to as […]
JKA reveals acting technique he adopted in ‘Living In Bondage’ sequel
‘Living In Bondage Breaking Free’ actor, Jidekene Achufusi, has shared the dangerous but efficient acting technique he adopted for a scene in the 2019 blockbuster sequel. In an Instagram post, Achufusi revealed that he got his co-star Shawn Faqua to kick him in the groin for a scene in the film. “Swipe to see the […]
