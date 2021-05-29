Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, others emerge part as most-streamed artistes globally on audiomack

On Thursday, music streaming platform, Audiomack, released it records over the past few weeks and Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju and Tems topped the list, which ranks artistes across the world in different categories. In the list of the most-streamed artistes in the world, emPawa/Banku act, Joeboy emerged as the fifth most-streamed artist in the world after Burna Boy, who came third. The list was topped by American rapper, Rod Wave while NBA YoungBoy came second and Drake collaborator, Lil Durk, came fourth. The list of R&B artistes in the world was topped by Tems and Seyi Vibez at number one and two respectively while Omah Lay came fourth. Over the past few weeks, it has been revealed that Audiomack is wielding great strength as one of the biggest streaming platforms in Nigeria with over 1.2 million users.

Like this: Like Loading...