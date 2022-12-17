Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Asake, Tems, Davido are top artistes of 2022

No doubt the Nigerian music industry enjoyed a lot of exposure locally and internationally in the year under review (2022). From billboard top charts to amazing recognitions, and sold out concerts among others, Nigerian artistes showed readiness to position their craft in the global stage. MUTIAT LAWORE spotlights a few of the top rated Nigerian music artistes of 2022 in no particular

Asake

In February 2022, when music executive and legendary rapper, Olamide Adedeji unveiled a young singer, Ololade Ahmed, otherwise known as Asake, to the world in what was tagged; Omo Ope. It was a momentous disclosure that was accompanied with a hit song to the Afrobeats World. In less than seven months, Asake proved that he is truly Omo Ope and even more. He has a lot to be thankful for as he didn’t get here by luck; it’s a result of dedication and hard work. He has within a short space of time evolved from an upcoming artiste to being arguably the most loved and listened to artiste in Nigeria. Asake became a force to reckon with in the industry with topping debut album, Mr. Money, with the Vibe launched on September 8 and within a few hours of its release it became the number one album in Nigeria. The album set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the most first day streams as well as the most opening three days streams. It also became the first album to have all its tracks occupy the first 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100. The first album to have seven songs in the top 10 position in the history of Turn-Table Charts (On the chart week dated September 19) Asake is loved on the streets as well and everywhere because of his vocal dexterity, upbeat/party-like chorus, and infusion of religious phrases in his music. Amazingly, Asake sold out three dates for the 5,000-capacity O2 Brixton Hall while a fourth date saw him sell out 20,000 tickets which is the size of the O2 Arena. Not relenting, Asake earned an instant success and reputation as he suddenly became talk of the town. He recently featured on Tiwa Savage’s new single; Loaded. As the year ends, it is safe to say that Asake is fully booked for all Detty December gig Adekunle Gold With an amazing voice, stage presence and artistry, Adekunle Gold sure understood the essence of relevance in the industry; from great songs releases to mind-blowing visuals as follow up. The former YBNL superstar now signed to his own personal imprint began the year with a brilliant feature with Davido on ‘High’ and since then the multi talented musician has released outstanding hits that include 5 Star, Toxic, It Is What It Is, Sinner, One Woman and Mercy among others. A show killer of repute, the 35-year-old performed at the Salle Pleyel Arena in Paris with over 5,000 guests in attendance. For lovers of live music; he sure knows how to hold the audience spellbound alongside his 79th element team. Wrapping up 2022, the music star will be performing to a huge and excited crowd tomorrow at Eko Hotel and Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos at his self -owned show tagged; Catch me if you can. Still basking in the euphoria of previous sold out concerts, 2023 is already looking amazing for the star as he already has concerts lined up; US concerts on April 29; Roskilde, Denmark on June 24 and Rotselaar, Belgium on June 29. Davido Despite the loss of his son, Ifeanyi, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, is one spectacular artiste to have come out of Africa whose debut in 2009 has shown growth, selflessness, determination and above all team work through his DMW movement.

From one international stage to another, Davido is one of those artistes whose works have earned a lot of international recognitions. With remarkable albums, singles and videos, the Damiduro superstar in 2022 featured in the first single of the multi-song FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack, creating history as the first Nigerian to be featured. He has also dropped another single; Stand Strong. The singer is currently recovering from the loss of his son but he is confirmed to be performing at the closing ceremony of Qatar 2022 tomorrow. Kizz Daniel Founder of Fly Boy Inc. Record Label, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has proven to be one of the biggest hit makers in 2022 as he has continuously thrilled his listeners with his melodious songs. From way back songs like; Woju, Mama, For You, and Sin City among others; Kizz Daniel understands the basic of music, stage performance and quality video delivery. Also known as Vado, he has garnered seven awards so far, with 2022 going well for him. His hit song; Buga is the most searched song in Nigeria in 2022 with over 100 million views on Youtube, a feat no Nigerian artiste has reached. Since the release of Buga, the song became a national anthem and spread like wildfire to the international scene that all joined the #Bugachallenge on all social media platforms. On August 6, he was arrested for failing to perform at the Summer Amplified Show in Tanzania; shortly after the news hit all the channels, Vado was quick to do a makeup show to appease his aggrieved and disappointed Tanzanian fans, who were delighted by the artiste’s performance. A master in music, Kizz Daniel released his second single for 2022; Cough (Odo), which is currently topping both local and international music charts. It is interesting to note that since he floated his personal imprint, he is yet to do a feature with any big name in the industry. As we look forward to 2023, it is hoped that Vado will do more collaboration. Tems Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, has had a successful year as she made history as the first African artiste to debut a song at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, as she was featured in international artiste Future’s single; Wait For U. Signed to RCA Records, she hit the limelight when she was featured in Wizkid’s single; Essence in 2020. The song was a hit and her part was well received and loved. Tems gained her first Grammy nomination

in 2022 with the remix of Essence, featuring Justin Bieber, putting her on the path to greatness. Her most worthy achievement of the outgoing year will be covering Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry, for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, released in July. Her vocal power is one of her most beautiful features and her talent has continued to shine forth in all her works. Burna Boy Popularly known as Burna Boy, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is one of Africa’s current biggest artistes. His song; Like to Party, which he released in 2012 was the beginning of his journey into the land of fame, as the song went on to become the lead single of his debut album; L.I.F.E. The 31-year-old, who hails from Rivers State, has won various awards during the course of his music career, one of them being the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Award. His fourth studio album, African Giant, was released in 2019 and won the Album of the Year award at the Africa Music Awards that same year. He made history with his fifth album, Twice as Tall, which he released in 2020 as he became the first Nigerian artiste to get two nominations in a row and also win the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in the Best World Music Album category. His most recent album; Love Damini, which was released in July, made history as it became the highest debut of an African album on Billboard, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and France.

