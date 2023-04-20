Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy rated African artiste with highest single concert revenue

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Burna Boy has been ranked the African artiste with the highest revenue from a single concert. Top Charts Africa, a pop magazine, curated a list of artistes whose reported single-concert revenue stood out. The numbers, it clarified, were sourced from Bloomberg and the boxscore aggregators Touring Data and Pollstar.

In the 10-entry list, Burna Boy occupied seven slots, leaving two for Wizkid and one for Tiwa Savage. Burna Boy’s highest-yielding concert was listed as his Madison Square Garden gig of April 28, 2022, in New York City. The acclaimed concert at the 20,789-capacity stadium, according to the list, earned Burna Boy a whopping $1,576,641. It was reported to have sold a total of 13,586 tickets. Following closely is the selfacclaimed African Giant’s concert in Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (April 14, 2022) with $1,564,720 in revenue.

The music show, which was part of the singer’s Space Drift tour, was reported to have sold a total of 17,000 tickets. The third and fourth consecutive slots are for Washington DC’s Capital One Arena and London’s O2 Arena where the Grammywinning megastar reported $1,434,525 and $1,347,333 respectively in concert revenue. It is until the fifth slot that Wizkid made his first entry on the ranking with an MSG show that raked in $1,002,709. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner made the sixth slot with the London O2 concert that generated $958,489, having sold a total of 16,938 tickets. Burna Boy snagged the next three slots, leaving the 10th position for Tiwa Savage whose O2 Brixton gig earned her $344,500.

Our Reporters

