Burna Boy, Rema, Asake leads Tingo Mobile –Soundcity Awards Nominee’s list

Music stars, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake are leading in the different categories of the Tingo Mobile-Soundcity music awards festival. The award which is organised by Soundcity Radio and Television, announced the nominees for the 2023 edition of the continent wide pop music showcase.

In a detailed breakdown of the awards nominations in the 15 music only awards categories, Burna Boy leads this edition’s nominations with a total of 8 nominations in 7 categories, having received two nominations in the best collaboration category.

Following in second place is last edition’s best new artist winner Rema who is tied with new artist Asake with both of them having 7 nominations. While Rema’s nominations are all unique categories, Asake is nominated twice in the video of the year category. Other nominations include first time nominees Camidoh, Omah Lay and Black Sherif with 5 each.

Also with 5 nominations is former nominee Kizz Daniel. Following in number of nominations are; Costa Titch, Kidi and Ayra Starr who are nominated in 4 categories.

The Soundcity MVP Awards, which transitioned from the famous Soundcity Music Video Awards (SMVA) in 2016, recognises outstanding achievements of African artistes in 15 various music categories which include; Best Male MVP, Best Female MVP, Song of the Year, Music Video of the Year, African Artiste of the Year, African DJ of the Year, Best Hip Hop.

Also, the non-music/ Special Recognition Awards are in Philanthropy, Sports, Community, and Social Development, Social Entrepreneurship, and Contribution to the growth of Music.

Following the earlier announcement of the return of the Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards festival, the release of nominees now sets the stage for the voting leg of the road to the event date on February 11 at the Eko Convention centre, Lagos.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Group8 Ltd and founder of the awards festival, Mr Tajuddeen Adepetu while explaining about what motivates the company to keep going with the awards. In his words, he says “Indeed, it is that time of the year for those who dig into the depth of their artistry to entertain our music-loving continental audience to be celebrated.”

He added that the organisers will bend back double to put up a breathtaking show that would remain indelible in the minds of guests and viewers for a long time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...