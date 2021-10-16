Burna Boy reveals reason marijuana isn’t legalised in Nigeria

Burna Boy, the award-winning musician, says Nigeria is being hypocritical by proscribing the use of cannabis among its citizens. Possession of cannabis, also called marijuana or weed, is currently outlawed in the country, with violators likely to be jailed if convicted. In spite of its ban, cases of people still using it abound, a development that has continued to generate concerns among stakeholders. Speaking on the development in a recent chat with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, the ‘African Giant’ crooner faulted the continued ban of the psychoactive drug in the country.

The musician claimed that while “everybody smokes weed” in the country, nobody wants to be seen taking it because of the misconception about it. Burna Boy added that the ban of cannabis in Nigeria is because people shy away from discussing it. “It’s not a zero-tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen with it. It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. Everybody smokes weed,” he said.

“It’s like some dumb shit, bro. You know those old shits w h e n they talk about it frying your brains. They try to make it seem like if you smoke it, you will go mad. “Right now, everybody is relaxed, everybody does it, and everybody knows that. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about. No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing.” The ‘Ye’ singer also alleged that officials enforcing the ban on cannabis in the country are usually discriminatory in their approach.

Like this: Like Loading...