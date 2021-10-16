Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy reveals reason marijuana isn’t legalised in Nigeria

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Burna Boy, the award-winning musician, says Nigeria is being hypocritical by proscribing the use of cannabis among its citizens. Possession of cannabis, also called marijuana or weed, is currently outlawed in the country, with violators likely to be jailed if convicted. In spite of its ban, cases of people still using it abound, a development that has continued to generate concerns among stakeholders. Speaking on the development in a recent chat with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, the ‘African Giant’ crooner faulted the continued ban of the psychoactive drug in the country.

The musician claimed that while “everybody smokes weed” in the country, nobody wants to be seen taking it because of the misconception about it. Burna Boy added that the ban of cannabis in Nigeria is because people shy away from discussing it. “It’s not a zero-tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen with it. It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. Everybody smokes weed,” he said.

“It’s like some dumb shit, bro. You know those old shits w h e n they talk about it frying your brains. They try to make it seem like if you smoke it, you will go mad. “Right now, everybody is relaxed, everybody does it, and everybody knows that. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about. No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing.” The ‘Ye’ singer also alleged that officials enforcing the ban on cannabis in the country are usually discriminatory in their approach.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I hope to kiss Sola Sobowale soon – RMD

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe- Damijo, popularly known as RMD, says he hopes to kiss Sola Sobowale, his colleague, on movie set someday. The actor was reflecting on his stint with Sobowale in movies in the past 37 years during a recent Netflix interview session aimed at promoting the sequel to ‘King of Boys’. RMD said […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hip-hop artiste, Automatik, releases new single

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Fast-rising Nigerian Hip-Hop Artist, Automatik, has released a new single titled, Listen, aimed at motivating the youths to work hard and involve God in their activities. The new jam, he believes would resonate with street credibility and eventually morph into popular anthem for Hip-Hop enthusiasts due to its inspiration and story. Known for his uniqueness […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man calls out his baby mama for domestically abusing him for 4 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A man named Dominic Barry, has called out his baby mama for assault. The aggrieved man shared photos of his body to back his claim. He said that ‘his baby; has been domestically abusing him from ‘day one’ adding that “after 4 years of trying to be a real great father and role model… this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica