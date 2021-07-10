Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy, RMD, other celebrities who celebrated milestone birthdays so far

Turning certain age, especially round figures, is a big deal to a lot of people, and Nigerian celebrities are not left out. Milestone ages are hugely celebrated on and off social media, and for most people, it is a transition to the best years of their lives yet. Saturday Telegraph put together a list of Nigerian celebrities who have either celebrated their silver, golden, ruby or diamond jubilee at first concluding half of the year.

Banky W

Popular singer, Banky W clocked 40 in March and he was celebrated by fans and colleagues. To mark the special occasion, a party was thrown for him. His loving wife, Adesua Etomi, also penned sweet words to him.

RMD

Veteran actor, Richard Mode-Damijo (RMD) turned 60 on July 6 and it was a big deal for him because none of his parents lived till that age. Given what we know about the stylish legendary actor, you can be sure that he still has solid plans to live life to the fullest.

Burna Boy

The Grammy award-winning artiste was definitely excited to climb the 30th floor and he was widely celebrated by fans, family and other superstars. He got a special gift from Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, and his mum carried him on her back.

Temi Otedola

The billionaire daughter and fashion influencer clocked 25 in style and she was celebrated by fans and colleagues. Her musician boo, Mr. Eazi, took her to a private island to celebrate the special occasion. Sunkanmi

Omobolanle

The Nollywood actor clocked 40 in March to the surprise of many who thought he was younger than that. He was clearly excited to clock 40 as he took to social media to celebrate. Sharon Ooja Sharon Ooja climbed the 3rd floor in April, 30 has never looked so good on a stunning beauty. The actress was celebrated by fans, colleagues and she threw a lit party to usher in the next decade.

Timi Dakolo

The ‘Iyawo Mi’ crooner marked 40 in January with excitement and he was lauded by fans and colleagues. A surprise sumptuous dinner was also thrown for the singer by close friends and colleagues.

