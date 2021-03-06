Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

On March 14, Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, would perform via virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards. He is also a nominee at the event, where his album, ‘Twice As Tall’ is up for Best World Music Album award alongside Anoushka Shankar, Antibalas and more. Last year, Burna Boy performed at Warner Music’s pre-Grammy event. The singer has already commenced rehearsals in Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Bigmanity Music Group boss shield lights on record label and artists fall-out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In this part of the world, Africa and most especially Nigeria, entertainment industry has been one of the fast-evolving industry with a number of talents and quality productions that has placed the Nigerian entertainment sector on the global stage. But one obstacle that has been the greatest hurdle to the entertainment industry in Africa is […]
Arts & Entertainments

Structural problems in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, stifling growth of talents

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Between the 80s, 90s and now, the Nigerian entertainment industry has witnessed a radical shift in the prevalence of kid talents, from actors, comedians to musicians. Gone are the days when smarty kids will leave your womb in awe with the breathtaking talent they display on Television. There was Peter Bunor Jnr, the son of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Trainee-soldier bursts into tears during military training, begs to go home

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a trainee-soldier burst into tears during his military training. The trainee who could no longer cope with the tasks given to him, started weeping as he begged the soldiers to allow him go home. The soldiers kept on ordering him to stand up […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica