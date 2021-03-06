Burna Boy set to perform at the 2021 Grammys

On March 14, Nigerian superstar and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, would perform via virtual means at the 63rd Grammy Awards. He is also a nominee at the event, where his album, ‘Twice As Tall’ is up for Best World Music Album award alongside Anoushka Shankar, Antibalas and more. Last year, Burna Boy performed at Warner Music’s pre-Grammy event. The singer has already commenced rehearsals in Lagos.
