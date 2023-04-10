Burna Boy Sets New Record With ‘Mera Na’ Song

Award-winning afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has set a new record for the most YouTube streams in the opening 24 hours of a release by a Nigerian artist.

The 32-year-old Grammy award-winner paid tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala after his death and the artist also appeared on the late artist’s posthumous release Mera Na’.

The song features Burna Boy and Steel Banglez, with Sidhu Moose Wala as the singer and lyricist.

The track’s success is a testament to the power of music to bring people together across borders and cultures.

Burna Boy expressed his honour to be part of Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy and praised the fans for their overwhelming support.

The video directed and edited by Navkaran Brar portrays Sidhu’s fame and how his fans continue to pay tribute to him.

The video also shows rapper Drake wearing a T-shirt with Sidhu’s portrait printed on it.

The song, released on April 7, 2023, has been an instant hit, garnering over 14.9 million views on Youtube within 24 hours, with over 2 million ‘likes’ and one million comments.