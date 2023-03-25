Burna Boy shows new persona in visuals for Rollercoaster

Right after his unveiling as one of the performers at the UEFA Champions League finals 2023, multiple award-winning Afrofusion pioneer, Burna Boy, has released brimming visuals for his hit song, Rollercoaster, featuring Colombian singer, songwriter and producer, J. Balvin, off his impressive sixth studio album, Love, Damini. Shot at the Los Angeles Fayette Theatre in New Jersey, USA, and directed by Loris Russier, these visuals aptly narrates the heart of this tune by capturing lifestyle contradictions through warbled melodies that throw Burna’s usual sound structure out the window, letting his voice weave in, over and under, complementing Balvin’s unique runs through the beats, in a style that’s incredibly original. Constantly pushing the envelope in terms of global music collaborations, maturity looks good on him that exact melange of confidence, swag and style, which has engendered such a burning passion for his music and persona. Having mastered the art of creating original monologue sounds, and transforming deeply personal observations into gilded movements with dances that feel intimate, relatable and sexy all at once, Burna Boy assumes a new persona aided by the ‘Prince of Reggaeton’s ad libs, solidifying Burna’s position as a generational talent, an artiste, who translates his innermost sentiments into indelible moments

