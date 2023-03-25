Burna Boy shows new persona in visuals for Rollercoaster

Right after his unveiling as one of the performers at the UEFA Champions League finals 2023, multiple award-winning Afrofusion pioneer, Burna Boy, has released brimming visuals for his hit song, Rollercoaster, featuring Colombian singer, songwriter and producer, J. Balvin, off his impressive sixth studio album, Love, Damini. Shot at the Los Angeles Fayette Theatre in New Jersey, USA, and directed by Loris Russier, these visuals aptly narrates the heart of this tune by capturing lifestyle contradictions through warbled melodies that throw Burna’s usual sound structure out the window, letting his voice weave in, over and under, complementing Balvin’s unique runs through the beats, in a style that’s incredibly original. Constantly pushing the envelope in terms of global music collaborations, maturity looks good on him that exact melange of confidence, swag and style, which has engendered such a burning passion for his music and persona. Having mastered the art of creating original monologue sounds, and transforming deeply personal observations into gilded movements with dances that feel intimate, relatable and sexy all at once, Burna Boy assumes a new persona aided by the ‘Prince of Reggaeton’s ad libs, solidifying Burna’s position as a generational talent, an artiste, who translates his innermost sentiments into indelible moments
Related Articles
Good night, Bola Kujore: An extraordinary artiste
It was on Saturday, December 5th that we all gathered on Zoom to celebrate someone who in our estimation did not even know he is a legend. It was to celebrate his 60th birthday. For me considering that this is someone I had known for over three decades, it was the first time I knew […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Emelonye’s collection of poems interrogates man and his environment
Lovers of poetry have a great collection of timeless verses to enjoy as Bellbird Media releases Linus Osigwe Emelonye’s anthology of poems, titled, ‘The Funeral of The Igboman’. The book, which is divided into 5 parts, contains 42 poems, highlighting some of the situations confronting man in his environment as seen through the eyes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Transcendence: The Poetry of Obari Gomba
Abstract This paper attempts to x-ray Gomba’s poetry collections over the years; paying closer attention to his use of words, thematic occupation, form, technique and style, with exception of The Lilt of the Rebel which has just been published in late January, 2022. The multiple award-winning writer is a Global South Visiting Professor and Visiting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)