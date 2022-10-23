Burna Boy, Tems among top nominees for ‘Soul Train Awards’ 2022

Nigerian music superstars, Burna Boy and Tems fly Africa’s flag proudly with four and three nominations respectively as BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of “Soul Train Awards” 2022, which is schedule to take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Burna Boy was nominated as the ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist’, while his hit single, ‘Last Last’, was nominated for the ‘Song of the Year’, ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

Tems’ nominations came in the ‘Best New Artist’, ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ categories. Actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will host an incredible night celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand. Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for “Soul Train Awards” 2022.

“Soul Train Awards” recognizes the best in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. The official “Soul Train Awards” nominees, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders, performers, and presenters.

“Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed stand-up specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage- -and don’t say we didn’t warn you,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

“Deon is BET family, and we are proud to have him make his hosting debut exclusively on BET. We are also equally proud to continue celebrating the legacy of Soul Train with our esteemed nominees and delivering unforgettable performances and moments that epitomize Black Excellence.”

“Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true. I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step,” said host Deon Cole.

“It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity to celebrate Don Cornelius’ legacy, all of the amazing Black talent that illuminated our screens on the iconic TV show, and my favourite genres of music: Soul, R&B and Hip Hop.”

The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances, special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the ‘70s to today.

