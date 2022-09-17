Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy, Tems nominated for BET Hip Hop Award

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy and Tems, have bagged nominations for the 17th edition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards, to be held on September 30 in Atlanta, United States. The nomination list released recently honoured the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories and was compiled by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Burna Boy got was nominated in the Video Director of the Year category, for his self-directed music video, ‘Last Last’ while Tems earned three nominations for her feature in ‘Future’s ‘Wait for U’. Reacting to the nomination, Tems wrote on her social media platform; ‘It can only get better!! Living my dream! It’s Tems baby to the world’.

 

