Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to perform at NBA All-Star Game 2023 tomorrow

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Gammy award-winning singers, Burna Boy and Tems alongside Afro-rave sensation, Rema, are to headline the NBA All – Star Game 2023 halftime show. The Afrobeats-themed game will see Nigerian’s global super stars perform in Utah, United States of America, tomorrow. This is coming off the back of Pheelz’s recent performance at the Brooklyn Nets Stadium where he dazzled fans with his hit singles.

NBA in its Instagram post wrote: “GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, song- writer and record producer @burnaboy, 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer @temsbaby and rapper and singer @heisrema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.’’ The choice of the Nigerian trio to perform at the NBA allstar game is another high point of Nigerian music that has continued to soar in recent years, especially in the US.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

AMVCA 8: Winners to emerge tonight

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

As the organisers of the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) reward creative excellence tonight at the prestigious Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites; fans are in high anticipation as to who will emerge the biggest winners of the night. With celebrities like Funke Akindele-Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Nancy Isime, and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chike, Cobhams, others to perform at Tee-A’s Rhythm and Blues

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Multiple award-winning comedian and pioneer of standup comedy, Tee-A, will host a few of Nigerian R’n’B royalties at his upcoming Rhythm and Blues Concert scheduled for the fourth quarter at the Eko Hotel and Suites tomorrow. Chike, Cobhams, Style plus, PRAIZ, Alternate Sounds, and Iyanya, will be recorded as the debut headliners in the concert’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Oloja of Lagos elect unveils plans for Kosoko Memorial Museum

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Ahead of the 150th anniversary of the demise of Oba Kosoko of Lagos and the 161st anniversary of the building of the Kosoko Palace, the Oloja of Lagos elect, Prince Abiola Olojo-Kosoko, has announced plans to imortalise the late King Okosoko of Lagos, with the building of a memorial museum, which will be unveiled in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica