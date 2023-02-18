Burna Boy, Tems, Rema to perform at NBA All-Star Game 2023 tomorrow

Gammy award-winning singers, Burna Boy and Tems alongside Afro-rave sensation, Rema, are to headline the NBA All – Star Game 2023 halftime show. The Afrobeats-themed game will see Nigerian’s global super stars perform in Utah, United States of America, tomorrow. This is coming off the back of Pheelz’s recent performance at the Brooklyn Nets Stadium where he dazzled fans with his hit singles.

NBA in its Instagram post wrote: “GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, song- writer and record producer @burnaboy, 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer @temsbaby and rapper and singer @heisrema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.’’ The choice of the Nigerian trio to perform at the NBA allstar game is another high point of Nigerian music that has continued to soar in recent years, especially in the US.

