Burna Boy, Tems, Rihanna, Others Grace 2023 Met Gala Fashionable Debut

Top celebrities in entertainment, fashion, movies, music, modeling, and every other big industry gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute in New York City on Monday as The Met Gala finally returned in full force.

It is no longer news that The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world in real-time.

Before the adaptation of Met Gala or Met Ball, it was formally called the Costume Institute Gala, which is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Museum of Arts.

The Met Gala is designed for fashion’s big night out and only the top power players in all industries are invited.