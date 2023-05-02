Burna Boy, Tems, Rihanna, Others Grace 2023 Met Gala Fashionable Debut

Top celebrities in entertainment, fashion, movies, music, modeling, and every other big industry gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute in New York City on Monday as The Met Gala finally returned in full force.
It is no longer news that The Met Gala is one of the biggest fashion events in the world in real-time.
Before the adaptation of Met Gala or Met Ball, it was formally called the Costume Institute Gala, which is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Museum of Arts.
The Met Gala is designed for fashion’s big night out and only the top power players in all industries are invited.
The Met Gala is done yearly with a theme as this year’s Met Gala theme was “In honor of Karl’, which was to honor the late Chanel designer, Karl Lagerfeld.
As expected top celebrities graced the event strutting the red carpet with their endearing look. From Rihanna and her lover, ASAP Rocky to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, and more as everyone brought in their A-games.
Also, award-winning Nigerian singers, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems, and Damini Ogulu, popularly known by his stage name, Burna Boy made Nigerians proud as they made their first debut as they stormed the red carpet looking enchanting with their outfits.
Burna Boy graced the event wearing a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him.
Tems, on the other hand, wore a Custom Rober Wun dress, a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finishing at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves which were styled by Dunsun Wright.