Burna Boy to perform at 2021 Grammys

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has been enlisted among artistes to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards scheduled for March 14. The organisers of the event broke the news on Tuesday in a blog post detailing activities for this year’s edition of the awards.

The ‘Ye’ singer will perform at the event alongside Lido Pimienta, a Colombian- Canadian musician; Poppy, an American singer; and Rufus Wainwright. According to the Academy, “all of the premiere ceremony performers and the host are nominated this year, as are most of the presenters.” It added that the event will be hosted by Jhené Aiko, a three-time Grammy nominee.

Burna Boy is up for the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall’, his 2020 album, at the forthcoming edition of the awards. This makes it the second Grammy nomination for the music star. He was nominated in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category at the 62nd Grammy for his ‘African Giant‘ album but lost to Angelique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter. This year’s edition of the awards was earlier scheduled for January but was postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It will kick off with a star-studded tribute performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye, late American music legend.

