Burna Boy to perform at 2023 Champions League final

…as quarterfinal draws hold today

Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, has been confirmed as one of the star musicians to perform at this year’s UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, Turkey. The European football-governing body confirmed this much on Thursday on the official UEFA Champions League Twitter handle. Accompanied by a video of Burna Boy, the tweet read: Big news!

@burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! The singer, in the video, added: “Hey, everyone, This is Burna Boy. I have got some good news. I’ll be performing live at the final of the UEFA Champions League KickOff Show by Pepsi; common, let’s go.” Meanwhile, the quarterfinal draws of the Champions League will take place today at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland by 11am. Italian teams dominated the final eight with Victor Osimhen’s Napoli joined by the two Milan sides, Inter and AC to complete the trio for the Serie A sides.

There are also two English teams, Manchester City and Chelsea, representing the English Premier League while only the defending champion of the competition, Real Madrid, the only surviving team from Spain. To complete the final eight is Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich and Portuguese side, Benfica as any team can face each other no matter the region. Another draw will take place to determine which side will play Home or away in the first and second legs.

