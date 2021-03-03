Burna Boy to perform at the 2021 Grammy Award premiere ceremony

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has been confirmed as one of the performers at the 2021 Grammy pre-show which will be livestreamed on GRAMMY.com on March 14.

He will perform with Lido Pimienta, Poppy, Rufus Wainwright, and more ahead of the 63rd annual ceremony.

Burna Boy is also nominated in the Best Global Music Category alongside Tuareg desert rock group Tinariwen, NYC afrobeat outfit Antibalas, Brazilian-American Bebel Gilberto and British-Indian sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

The Best Global Music Category, previously known as the international category of Best World Music Album, was renamed to “make it more modern and inclusive.”

This is Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination. His previous album, African Giant, was nominated at the 62nd Grammy Awards for ‘Best World Music Album’ but he lost the award to Angélique Kidjo.

