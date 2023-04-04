Burna boy , wizkid , Davido would sellout any venue in the world : Chris jey

International promoter Chris jey recently made a resounded notice as regard Afro beats and the top liners of the genre. Chris jey is a world renowned international promoter responsible for various concerts from Canada to the United States with Europe inclusive. He’s well respected around entertainment,entrepreneurs and music vendors across the globe .

Chris Jey who is also the CEO of BMW Promotion Company, a company which has planted its roots by holding the first and only concert ever performed by Biggie Smalls in Toronto, working with concerts for Wutang Clan and Ice Cub.

Africa as the genre that the entire world can’t fight but love .

I have plans or rather there plans with big name sport brand to do a stadium like concert with davido and burnaboy . This is going to happened in summer . Already you have seen this artiste sells arenas in hours of ticket sales , they have sold out venues that would take four major acts to sell or fill up. It’s only natural because of the increasing demand for Afrobeat . The genre is now world wide .

