News

Burna boy , wizkid , Davido would sellout any venue in the world : Chris jey

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

International promoter Chris jey recently made a resounded notice as regard Afro beats and the top liners of the genre. Chris jey is a world renowned international promoter responsible for various concerts from Canada to the United States with Europe inclusive. He’s well respected around entertainment,entrepreneurs and music vendors across the globe .

Chris Jey who is also the CEO of BMW Promotion Company, a company which has planted its roots by holding the first and only concert ever performed by Biggie Smalls in Toronto, working with concerts for Wutang Clan and Ice Cub.
Africa as the genre that the entire world can’t fight but love .

I have plans or rather there plans with big name sport brand to do a stadium like concert with davido and burnaboy . This is going to happened in summer . Already you have seen this artiste sells arenas in hours of ticket sales , they have sold out venues that would take four major acts to sell or fill up. It’s only natural because of the increasing demand for Afrobeat . The genre is now world wide .

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Sports

PSG President Plans On Taking Over Malaga

Posted on Author Goli innocent

PSG PRESIDENT NASSER AL-KHELAIFi NOT RULING OUT MÁLAGA TAKEOVER Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has broken the silence over the reports making the news that the Qatar Sports Investments Organisation wants to take over the Spanish side Málaga. Reports last week had indicated that the PSG owners were exploring the possibility of buying the second-tier Andalusian […]
News Politics

JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Rivers Accord Assembly Candidate Few Days To Election

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Barely four days to the Governorship and State Assembly election, Gunmen have kidnapped the Accord Party candidate for the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Chukwudi Ogbonna. Ogbonna was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint while driving in his car at Rumuigbo community in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of […]
News

PDP to Buhari: Attacks on security operatives show leadership failure

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said the incessant attacks and killings of security operatives by terrorists and bandits were marks of leadership failure. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, blamed this on what it called “lethargic approach” of President Muhammadu Buhari in tackling acts of […]

Leave a Reply